INDIA

‘Yes, we are slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family’: Advisor to Raj CM says in Assembly

By NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking statement, Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha, one of the advisors to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday described himself and other Congress leaders as “slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family” on the floor of the House during the ongoing Assembly session.

During a debate on the Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Lodha got up during the middle of the discussions and said: “Yes, we are slaves. We will do slavery to the Gandhi-Nehru family till our last breath because this country has been built by the Gandhi-Nehru family”.

As soon as Lodha termed the Congressmen as slaves, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathod, said: “Oh, slaves! This comes as a new culture. Congratulations to you for slavery.”

Soon there was a ruckus in the House, with BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf saying that “even after so much slavery, the Congress did not give you (Lodha) ticket”.

Lodha had contested as an Independent candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections, and later supported the Congress. Recently, he was appointed as an advisor to the CM.

Rathod also took another dig at Lodha by saying that ‘ghulams’ (slaves) cannot speak their mind.

Later, the Assembly passed the Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by voice vote.

20220322-211803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sameer Wankhede runs a liquor bar violating rules: Nawab Malik

Nepali Army chief coferred with honorary general rank of Indian Army

Bihar ruling, oppn parties seek proper enforcement of prohibition

Nagaland, other NE states should contribute to nation building, says S.C....