ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yo Yo Honey Singh releases party track ‘Gatividhi’ featuring Mouni Roy

NewsWire
0
0

rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in news of late. First, it was his chiselled look after he gained extra pounds that made waves on the Internet and now, it’s his new song ‘Gatividhi’ which also features actress Mouni Roy.

The song is a party number and is best suited for this time of the year when the Holiday season is in full-swing. Talking about the song, Honey Singh said: “Like the name suggests, ‘Gatividhi’ is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy’s charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level. The video is killer and I can’t wait for the people to see and listen to ‘Gatividhi'”.

Musically, the song somewhere reminds of another Honey Singh song ‘Manali Trance’. The visuals of the song present Honey and Mouni grooving to the beats of the song in an underground set-up.

Mouni Roy said: “It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios.”

‘Gatividhi’ is available for streaming across all leading music platforms.

20221224-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ song leaks angers fans

    Telugu mystery thriller ‘Karthikeya 2’ trailer trending on YouTube

    SAG Awards 2022 begin with star-studded red carpet

    Alec Baldwin still hasn’t handed his phone over to New Mexico...