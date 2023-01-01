Amongst the key recommendations which have come from the senior men’s team review meeting convened by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai on Sunday, the yo-yo Test and Dexa will now be a part of the selection criteria.

Apart from this, the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. BCCI added that keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisees to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.

The meeting was held ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which begins from January 3 in Mumbai. It was in the process of being held after England thrashed India by ten wickets in the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals, which extended their winless run in ICC events since 2013, when they won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

BCCI also said the issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by India later in the year. Incidentally, India’s last ODI World Cup title came in 2011 at home.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Chetan Sharma, whose panel was sacked in November.

