Actor Vineet Choudhary, who essays the character of Senapati, a figure characterised by strength, discipline, and resolute determination, in ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’, has shared that Yoga has allowed him to align his inner strength with his character.

Talking about the importance of Yoga, Vineet said: “One aspect of fitness that has been particularly beneficial for me is yoga. Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a holistic practice encompassing the mind, body, and spirit. It allows me to find balance, improve flexibility, and develop a deep sense of focus.”

He further mentioned that Yoga allows him to find calm in the chaos.

“Yoga has helped me channel my inner strength and align it with Senapati’s character traits. It has enabled me to discover a calmness amidst the chaos and bring authenticity to my portrayal. It allows us to tap into our potential, unleash our inner warrior, and find harmony within ourselves. Fitness is not just about physical well-being; it’s also about your peace of mind,” he added.

20230621-203204