Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that apart from ‘asanas’, Yoga also consists of several breathing exercises which have many health benefits.

Prime Minister Modi has also shared a video which includes details about yoga exercises.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister had said that Yoga’s beauty is in its simplicity. He said that Yoga can be done at home, during work breaks or in a group.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had also said that Yoga is a perfect blend of Gyaan, Karm and Bhakti.

“Yoga is a perfect blend of Gyaan, Karm and Bhakti. In a fast paced world, it offers much needed calm.”

Prime Minister Modi also shared a film on ‘Yoga in our daily lives’.

Prime Minister Modi had noted that in the last few years, yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister urged everyone to observe International Day of Yoga on June 21 and make yoga a part of daily lives.

On this upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21, Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru.

