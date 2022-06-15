INDIA

Yoga Day in K’taka: Rumours about Mysuru ex-royals being left out, BJP MP clarifies

Preparations are in full swing for the celebration of International Yoga Day in Mysuru city of Karnataka on June 21. The event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run into controversy with rumours that the former Mysuru royals are being dropped from the guest list.

As soon as the news spread of the former royals not being allowed to share the platform with PM Modi, their supporters slammed the authorities for disrespecting them.

Soon, the issue snowballed into a big controversy and questions were raised about the ruling BJP allegedly intending to insult the former royal family.

BJP MP from Mysuru, Kodagu Pratap Simha, on Wednesday requested people not to spread false news that they won’t be allowed on the Yoga Day platform.

“The list of people’s representatives is ready and the VIP guest list is being readied,” he clarified.

“We have the greatest regard for the royal family. When Opposition leader Siddaramaiah spoke lightly about the Mysuru royal family, I was the first person to raise a voice,” the MP claimed.

He had earlier stated that there will be no room for anyone on the Yoga platform while speaking to media persons. Then social media posts came up stating that the BJP had belittled the former royal family.

Mysuru railway station is being renamed after erstwhile Mysuru king Chamaraja Wodiyar. Mysuru International Airport will be named after Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodiyar. “This is how we respect Mysuru royal family. Do not teach us these things through social media posts,” he said.

