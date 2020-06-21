Yoga Day observed enthusiastically in 5 NE states

Guwahati/Agartala, June 21 (IANS) The 6th International Yoga Day was observed with enthusiasm in five of the eight northeastern states on Sunday while it was a very low-key affair in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, officials said.

Chief Ministers of five northeastern states and Governors of eight NE states apart from prominent personalities performed Yoga at their respective residences.

Unlike previous years, no mass gatherings were held in view of the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in place.

The International Yoga Day was observed in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on limited platforms, mostly at homes.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal did Yoga along with legislators Prasanta Phukan and Rituparna Baruah at his Dibrugarh residence to mark the day.

Sonowal tweeted: “Practiced Yoga with colleagues. Yoga has given the world India’s ancient heritage of physical, mental and spiritual wellness. Let’s do Yoga and build a healthier society.”

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed Yoga along with wife Niti Deb and two children at his official residence in Agartala. “I urge everyone to practice Yoga and make it a daily habit for a healthy and stress-free life,” Deb tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in his tweet said that the ancient science of Yoga keeps mind and body healthy and fit. “This is one of our greatest gifts to the world… let us all contribute by religiously practicing and introducing Yoga to others,” Singh said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “The longest journey begins with a single step. On International Yoga Day, let us resolve to start our days with Pranayam to boost our immunity to fight COVID-19.”

There were no tweets from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, but Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio greeted the people on ‘World Music Day’ and ‘Father’s Day’ on Sunday. A

