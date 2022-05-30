The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will be celebrated with the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The event will be organised in India and across the globe on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the theme in his ‘Maan Ki Baat’ address to the nation.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that Prime Minister Modi has suitably announced this year’s theme as ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

“As we are aware, Yoga is a practice that brings joy, health, and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual’s inner consciousness and the external world. I will be successful in propagating this theme appropriately,” he said.

The Ayush Ministry said that focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially abled people, transgender population, women and children.

The Gram Panchayats will also see huge participation as, the Common Service Centres are promoting practice and training of Common Yoga Protocol.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme named ‘Guardian Ring’, which will showcase the movement of the sun, participation of people performing Yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from east and marching towards west, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

20220531-000510