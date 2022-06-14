HEALTHINDIA

Yoga is perfect blend of Gyaan, Karm and Bhakti, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Yoga is a perfect blend of ‘Gyaan’ (knowledge), ‘Karm’ (deeds) and ‘Bhakti’ (devotion).

The Prime Minister also said that in a fast-paced world, Yoga offers much-needed calm.

He tweeted; “Yoga is a perfect blend of Gyaan, Karm and Bhakti. In a fast paced world, it offers much needed calm.”

Prime Minister Modi also shared a film on ‘Yoga in our daily lives’

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi had said that in the last few years, yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.

“In the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice Yoga and talk about how it has helped them,” he had said.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister urged everyone to observe International Day of Yoga on June 21 and make yoga a part of daily lives.

“In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many,” the Prime Minister had said.

On this upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21, Mr Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru.

