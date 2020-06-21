Yoga more relevant during pandemic than ever before: Shivraj

Bhopal, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the world with the power of yoga, saying that the the significance and relevance of yoga has become more relevant in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message commemorating the day, Chouhan said the world will be a healthier place with more people practising yoga, adding that global leaders such as Modi could worry about the health of the world, he added.

“If we bring the science of yoga into our daily life, then our body will be able to deal with thousands of diseases such as corona. Take a pledge to practise yoga and live a healthy life on International Yoga Day,” Chouhan appealed.

Sharing his experience, he said: “I myself have been doing yoga for many years. I feel the benefits of it. It is the strength of yoga which enables me to work for 16 hours without rest. If I have to leave early in the morning, I do the breathing exercise ‘Anulom-Vilom’ or whichever is possible in the car.”

Quoting Maharishi Patanjali, he said: “The personality of man is made of seven chakras, infinite energy is present in these chakras. Every chakra can be opened. I believe the power of yoga is infinite. The power of yoga and its benefit can be realised by practising and not through words.”

Stressing there is no age limit for yoga, the Chief Minister shared a verse “Prakyamada Siddhimapnoti Sarva Yogeshvatnritta”– that the old, young and the sick can practise it.

–IANS

hindi-khz/ksk/