The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), has decided to introduce yoga and sports activities as part of its B.Tech syllabus from the academic session 2023-24.

It will be mandatory for all engineering students studying in over 700 colleges affiliated with AKTU, to pass the yoga or sports paper.

AKTU officiating vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Engineering students will have to study yoga and sports in the second and fourth semesters of the course. It is a non-credited course but students will have to pass it like ‘Rashtra Gaurav’ and environmental science papers which are mandatory in non-technical undergraduate courses.”

“Engineering students will not get their degree if they fail to pass the paper. Yoga and sports activities are like a co-curricular introduction which is essential for the overall growth of students. There is a great focus on co-curricular activities, especially yoga, in the New Education Policy-2020. We are reviewing B.Tech, MBA and other courses to introduce a new and interdisciplinary subject as per NEP,” he added.

“We are preparing the curriculum and will shortly issue detailed guidelines for its teaching and evaluation. The colleges have been asked to complete necessary process. The paper will include both theory and practical,” said an AKTU official.

