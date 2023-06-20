HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Yoga’s benefits are precious in today’s dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General

NewsWire
0
3

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on the eve of International Day of Yoga said that benefits of this ancient practice (Yoga) are precious in today’s dangerous and divided world.

“In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice (Yoga) are particularly precious. Yoga offers a heaven of calm,” he said in a message on Tuesday, on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, which is observed on June 21 every year.

He further added that, “On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a yoga session at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday during the course of his ongoing US visit.

20230620-194603

