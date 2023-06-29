INDIA

Yogashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

Yogashala, a Yoga lab to provide holistic treatment along with medical care to patients suffering from various neurological, metabolic and psychosomatic disorders, has opened in the physiology department of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here.

The Yogashala is a medical complex with a large hall and three labs– Autonomic Nervous System Function Lab, Pulmonary Function Test Lab and Neurophysiology lab.

The hall will be used for Yoga exercises and labs to measure and monitor biochemical and physiological levels of the patients. The impact of Yoga exercises and improvement in various physical parameters will also be studied in these labs, said officials.

“Patients diagnosed with neurological, metabolic and psychosomatic disorders will be asked to practise Yoga in the Yogashala along with the prescribed medicine as a holistic approach to the medical treatment. The lab will help in collecting scientific evidence of the positive effect of Yoga on the patients,” said Manish Verma, assistant professor, physiology department.

