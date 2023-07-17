INDIA

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take ‘back to Varanasi’

 Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Happu Singh in the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, enjoys ice-cream and keeps trying new flavours. The actor shared that recently, he tried the Paan flavour and was teleported to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

He said: “The taste of Paan ice-cream took me back to Varanasi. It was delicious and had a traditional Indian taste. The Paan-flavoured ice cream is made with betel leaves, and the smell is interesting.”

The actor revealed that the flavour has become one of his favourites.

He further mentioned: “The ice cream has rich ingredients like mukhwas, coconut, aniseed, cardamom, and dried dates. Just like we are special with our unique qualities, an ice cream flavour also stands out with its extra topping, creating a delightful dessert. It’s wonderful to see how these traditional flavours have become popular among people all over the world.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

