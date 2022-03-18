INDIA

Yogi Adityanath likey to be sworn in as UP CM on March 25

By NewsWire
Yogi Adityanath is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on November 25 for a second term.

An office-bearer of Uttar Pradesh BJP said that the swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath as the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held on March 25 evening.

“Earlier, there was a plan to hold the swearing-in ceremony on March 21 but the date has been changed. Preparation for the grand swearing-in ceremony for the second term of Yogi Adityanath is in full swing at Ekana stadium in the state capital on March 25,” he said.

Sources claimed that a meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP legislatures is likely to be held soon to elect Adityanath as leader of the legislative party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others, along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and some prominent leaders, including from the opposition, will be invited on the occasion.

“About 45,000 people will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Adityanath government. Arrangements are also being made for around 200 VVIPs at the stadium, including Prime Minister Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers of different states and other prominent personalities. Invites are also being sent to the opposition leaders for the swearing-in ceremony,” a party insider said.

The BJP is also preparing a list of ‘labharti’ (beneficiaries) of various government schemes, who played a crucial role in voting the BJP to a historic victory in Uttar Pradesh.

