INDIA

Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on May 6

NewsWire
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on May 6 to review the progress of development works there.

The Chief Minister thereafter will visit all 18 divisions in the state to take stock of the ground realities of different development projects.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will visit Jhansi on May 7. In every division, he will see the progress report of wheat procurement during his review meetings.

The Chief Minister has already prepared the roadmap for development in his second term and ministers and officials are already touring the state to assess the level of development.

Under the ‘Sarkar Janta Ke Dwar’ programme, all the 18 Cabinet ministers, including both the Deputy CMs, have visited the 18 divisions.

The group of ministers has also prepared the report after meeting the office-bearers in the divisions for three days. This report has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

20220504-162203

