Yogi Adityanath is not just poised to lead the BJP to a second landslide victory in consecutive elections but almost half of Uttar Pradesh feels that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is capable of becoming the Prime Minister after Narendra Modi.

As per the IANS C-Voter tracker, 49.5 per cent respondents in the survey said that Yogi is capable of becoming the Prime Minister after Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, 63.5 per cent of the BJP supporters endorsed Yogi as PM candidate while 42.9 per cent of the BSP supporters said yes, 21.7 per cent of the SP supporters also endorsed the view and 24.4 per cent of the Congress supporters also back Yogi as the Prime Minister.

For Yogi, the love jihad campaign, keeping bureaucracy in check, fighting crime and corruption is working in his favour and he is way ahead of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in the popularity contest in Uttar Pradesh.

Creating new employment opportunities is seen as the Yogi government’s biggest achievement followed by controlling crime.

However, the BJP government is not seen by the majority of respondents as having fulfilled its promises. To a question in the survey, just another year to go for elections, do you think CM Yogi has fulfilled his pre-election promises, 45.7 per cent said no.

Yogi is way ahead of Akhilesh and Mayawati in creating employment and infrastructure and controlling crime and corruption and is seen as the best CM among the three.

–IANS

