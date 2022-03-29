INDIA

Yogi, Akhilesh welcome Mahana as Assembly Speaker

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, welcomed the unanimous election of Satish Mahana as Speaker and promised to positively contribute to the functioning of the house.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said it is a welcome sign for the state that two ‘wheels of democracy’ (ruling and opposition) had moved in one direction.

He appealed to both the ruling and the Opposition members to work together for the development of the state.

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav termed the unanimous election of Speaker a “beginning of a healthy tradition”.

“You have come from the right (BJP) but I hope you will look more towards the left (opposition),” he said.

He further said: “It will be your duty to safeguard the rights of the Opposition and prevent the government from becoming dictatorial.”

The eight-term MLA, Satish Mahana, was on Tuesday declared elected as Speaker of the 18th UP Assembly without a contest.

