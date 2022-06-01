INDIA

Yogi and his ministers to watch ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will watch Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ at a special screening here on Thursday.

The special screening of the film will be held at Lok Bhawan that houses the office of the chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath will watch the movie along with his cabinet colleagues, a senior official confirmed.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday.

Earlier, this week, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, who makes her debut with this film, had visited Varanasi to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath.

The film is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

