UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday watched a special show of ‘The Kerala Story’ film along with his cabinet ministers at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

After watching the film, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters that the Congress party was playing appeasement politics. He stated that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is getting an opportunity to watch movies like ‘The Kerala Story’, and ‘Kashmir Files’.

Maurya said, “This movie must be shown in all parts of the country.”

“The ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal must be revoked and, in the future, the truth regarding West Bengal will also come out,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met the team of the recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’ in Lucknow.

On May 9, the chief minister had declared the film tax-free in the state. “The Kerala Story to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh,” he had tweeted.

Previously, Madhya Pradesh had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

‘The Kerala Story’ is based on the ‘mass conversion’ of young Hindu women in Kerala and their involvement in terrorist activities.

