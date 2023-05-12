INDIA

Yogi and his ministers watch ‘The Kerala Story’

NewsWire
0
0

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday watched a special show of ‘The Kerala Story’ film along with his cabinet ministers at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

After watching the film, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters that the Congress party was playing appeasement politics. He stated that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is getting an opportunity to watch movies like ‘The Kerala Story’, and ‘Kashmir Files’.

Maurya said, “This movie must be shown in all parts of the country.”

“The ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal must be revoked and, in the future, the truth regarding West Bengal will also come out,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met the team of the recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’ in Lucknow.

On May 9, the chief minister had declared the film tax-free in the state. “The Kerala Story to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh,” he had tweeted.

Previously, Madhya Pradesh had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

‘The Kerala Story’ is based on the ‘mass conversion’ of young Hindu women in Kerala and their involvement in terrorist activities.

20230512-161404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyd youth held for rape threat to Virat Kohli’s daughter

    Padma Bhushan recipient Ashok Seth calls for strengthening 4 pillars of...

    As Covid cases rise, Cummins reminds front-line workers in India of...

    200-bed SidDha centre for Covid patients opened in Madurai