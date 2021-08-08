Bhartiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening felicitated doctors as Corona warriors for waging a relentless war against the pandemic in extremely distressful times.

Nadda said the country had lost a large number of doctors and health workers who toiled day and night to provide treatment and care to the Covid-19 patients. They put their own lives in danger to save lives and serve humanity.

He said the party had trained lakhs of health workers. In two lakh villages, four lakh health volunteers will be posted soon. Registrations had been completed and doctors were now training them. All will be given medical kits comprising oximeter, thermometers, booster doses, rapid antigen test kits. The new mechanism will be transformed into health welfare and wellness centres, he added.

He said Agra is fully prepared for the third wave with new units, ambulances, ventilators and trained medical staff. Nadda informed that by December end the country would be producing 135 crore vaccines every month.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the significant contribution of the medical professionals who under serious conditions risked their lives to provide medicare to the patients.

Yogi said in UP the positivity rate has gone down drastically. The welfare schemes were being executed sincerely and the common man had been provided support and food in the state. The state was now in a position to test 4 lakh Covid samples daily. The medical infrastructure had been streamlined and broadbased.

Earlier in the day, the CM and the BJP president held discussions with local BJP leaders and prominent workers of the party to discuss poll related issues.

–IANS

bk/skp/