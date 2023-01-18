INDIA

Yogi announces compensation for families of Nepal plane crash victims

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of those who killed in the Nepal plane crash.

Yogi said that his government will bear the expenses incurred in bringing the bodies from Nepal.

Meanwhile, family members of the four youths, who were killed in the crash in Nepal’s Pokhara on January 15, reached Kathmandu on Tuesday evening for body identification.

However, completion of the process to ascertain identity of the bodies was awaited.

Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said family members of the plane crash victims, including Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Vishal Sharma and Abhishek Kushwaha, had reached Kathmandu late on Tuesday evening.

As the bodies had not reached Kathmandu from Pokhara till late in the afternoon, the officials expected that the process of body identification, including DNA matching, would be possible on Wednesday.

20230118-082802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Industry upbeat on nearly Rs 1.5 lakh cr worth bids for...

    PM’s people-friendly policies helped BJP win Belagavi civic polls: Nadda

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashrekhar case: Actor Nora Fatehi records statement

    Winners of startup challenge to monitor rural water supply announced