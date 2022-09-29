INDIA

Yogi asks Ministers to be cautious while working

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a first, has warned his Ministers not to indulge in any activity that brings bad name or disrepute to the government.

He has warned them not to indulge in mediating in contracts and other works.

At a meeting on Wednesday evening, he told the Ministers that they should treat this responsibility as an opportunity to serve people at large and directed them to remain in field and review their respective department’s work at least for three to four days a week.

He urged them to carry out development work on PPP mode, as well as to innovate and think out of the box.

The Chief Minister said that if they continued to do routine work, their departments will have no significant achievements to show and also asked them to come up with new ideas.

According to official sources, Yogi asked each minister about the work assigned to them and also gave special directions to each of them.

He also said that technology should be used as much as possible so that people need not come to government offices but can easily carry out their work through decentralised means.

For instance, he said that the Transport Department should start automatic driving institutes and online issuance of licences.

Yogi asked the concerned Minister to develop bus depots so that they have an ‘airport-like feel’.

He also asked the AYUSH Minister that efforts should be made to set up wellness centres in at least each of the 18 divisions, adding that people head to places like Bengaluru for wellness retreats and this facility should instead be developed in Uttar Pradesh.

While discussing the developments in the Environment Department, the Chief Minister said that special efforts must be made to ensure that the saplings being planted across the state are able to survive.

The Department has also been asked to work on pollution control measures.

20220929-084202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can the son of the ‘Lion of Panjshir’ rise to shape...

    PM Modi urged to amend COTPA, save youth from tobacco

    Weeklong Mahashivratri begins in Himachal

    Cong, BJP prepare for 2022 Goa polls with Covid in mind