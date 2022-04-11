INDIA

Yogi assures action on grievances of people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured timely redressal of grievances and said that strict action would be taken on issues of law and order.

Adityanath, who held a ‘Janta Darshan’ at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday to address the grievances of the people, interacted with nearly 170 persons.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the settlement of land measurement and revenue related matters in the tehsils.

He also instructed them to ensure quality resolution of problems in police stations and tehsils so that justice is done in each case.

Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple. He visited a Gaushala, where he performed ‘Gauseva’ and fed the calves jaggery and ‘chana’ before leaving for Delhi.

