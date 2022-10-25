ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yogi Babu, wife Manju blessed with baby girl

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Yogi Babu, who was conferred with the honorary ‘Kalaimamani’ award by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2021, has now turned father to a beautiful girl child.

Sources close to the comedian-turned-hero say the actor’s wife, Manju Bhargavi, delivered a baby girl on October 23. Both the mother and child were doing fine.

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in 2020 at the Tiruthani temple. The couple has already been blessed with a son named Veshagan.

Yogi Babu, after firmly establishing himself as a comedian, went on to prove his mettle as an actor with brilliant performances in critically-acclaimed films such as ‘Mandela’. Now, the actor, sources say, has chosen to turn a writer for his upcoming project.

The birth of his daughter has indeed made this festival of Diwali sweeter for the actor, who has been receiving non-stop congratulatory calls from his family and fans.

20221025-164405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simran, Sangeeth Sivan congratulate athletes for doing India proud at CWG

    Billie Eilish shades Travis Scott as she stops concert to give...

    Simi Garewal calls Meghan Markle ‘evil’, gets trolled

    ‘Pushpa’ fame Sukumar behind Ram Pothineni’s chain-smoking