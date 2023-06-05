INDIA

Yogi celebrates his 51st birthday today in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turns 51 on Monday.

The chief minister will have a quiet birthday at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur by offering a ‘puja’.

There are no official celebrations lined up for the day.

Yogi Adityanath is currently in his second term as the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He first entered the Lok Sabha in 1998, representing the Gorakhpur constituency, and has been re-elected five times since then.

Born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, a small town in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, he assumed the role of chief minister in March 2017.

Before becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

In addition to his political career, he holds the position of head priest at the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple located in Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath has been associated with the BJP since his youth, and he began his political journey as a student leader in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined the BJP in 1991 and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998.

Yogi Adityanath is known for his Hindutva ideology, which has led to several controversial statements. During his tenure as the Chief Minister, he has strongly advocated for cow protection and has expressed support for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

Prior to his political career, Adityanath pursued a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and joined the Ayodhya Ram temple movement in the 1990s. At the age of 21, he renounced his family and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the former high priest of Gorakhnath Math.

