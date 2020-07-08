Yogi claims UP law and order is ‘better’

Lucknow, July 8 (IANS) To counter the mounting pressure by the opposition on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has now released crime figures based on the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data to prove that the crime situation in the state is ‘satisfactory’.

According to the government spokesman, the NCRB data for the year 2018 shows that despite having 17 per cent population of the country, the crime rate in the state was just 10 per cent.

The government also compared the figures of murders, crime against women and children, and crime against Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes of Uttar Pradesh with the rest of India.

The rate of murders in Uttar Pradesh is 1.8 per lakh population, far below the national average of 2.2 per lakh population in 2018.

The state also has a lower murder rate than Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Similarly, crime against women in Uttar Pradesh is 55.7 per lakh population, less than the national average of 58.8 in 2018 and fares better than Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Assam.

In crime against children, Uttar Pradesh’s rate of 22.5 per lakh population is less than national average of 31.8 and also lower than Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The crime rate as per the NCRB shows police has improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh in comparison to other states having a higher population density.

The spokesman said the government has been supportive and initiated a host of reforms to help curb crime.

The Special task Force (STF) was given an additional amount of Rs six crore to purchase equipment and vehicles and financial assistance was also given for modernisation of the force.

–IANS

amita/dpb