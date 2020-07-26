Yogi cracks whip, transfers 15 IPS officers in UP

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cracked the whip on police officers who allegedly failed to control law and order in their respective districts and ordered the transfer and posting orders of 15 IPS officers.

As per the transfer and posting orders issued on Saturday night, Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu has been shifted to Jhansi in the same capacity. His transfer comes in the wake of killing of eight police officials in Bikru village on July 2-3 night and the kidnapping-murder of a lab technician.

Prabhu’s tenure in Kanpur was marked by controversies and the police role in most cases was suspect. The ‘encounter’ of gangster Vikas Dubey on July 10 and the ransom money paid for the release of the lab technician had put the police role under a scanner.

Preetinder Singh, till now posted as DIG of Aligarh Range, will now be the new DIG/SSP of Kanpur.

Amethi SP Khyati Garg has been transferred as DCP (Central) in Lucknow Police Commissionerate while DCP Central Dinesh Singh will be the new SP of Amethi.

Garg hit the headlines after a woman from the district immolated herself in Lucknow last week, following a dispute over a drain with her neighbours. She claimed that the police did not act on her complaints.

In another incident, the father of an Army jawan was hacked to death by miscreants on July 21. The police swung into action and arrested the five accused only after a video clip went viral wherein the jawan is seen clinging to his father’s blood-soaked body.

In a surprise move, Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari has been transferred ahead of the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony for the new Ram temple scheduled for August 5.

Tiwari has been sent as SP (Railways) in Jhansi district.

Chitrakoot Dham Range DIG Deepak Kumar was posted as DIG/SSP of Ayodhya.

Inspector General (Traffic) Deepak Ratan has been made the new IG of Aligarh Range while Pradeep Kumar, who was serving as Jhansi SP, has been posted as SP of Economics Offences Wing in Varanasi.

K Satya Narayan, who has returned from deputation, has been made the new DIG of Chitrakoot Dham Range.

Jalaun SP Satish Kumar was posted as Commandant of State Disaster Response Force while Yashvir Singh will now be the new Jalaun SP.

Lakhimpur SP Poonam has been posted as Commandant of Provincial Armed Constabulary 15th Battalion, Agra while Satendra Kumar will be the new SP of Lakhimpur.

Ashutosh Kumar, who was Basti Range DIG, has been attached to the PAC headquarters in the same capacity while Anil Rai, who was serving as DIG of PAC, was made the new DIG of Basti Range.

