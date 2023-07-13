INDIA

Yogi for private investment in heritage conservation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government was making efforts for conservation of heritage buildings and private investment should be sought in this sector.

According to a state government spokesman, Yogi said that there were tremendous possibilities in the tourism sector and the state government was making efforts to boost tourist activities in the state.

He said in the first phase, development of Chhatar Manzil, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram, Kothi Darshan Vilas, Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula, Chunar Fort, Barsana’s Jal Mahal, Shukla Talab, Kanpur and Tikaitrai Baradari of Bithoor should be done.

The Chief Minister further said in the construction of Sangrahalaya Mandir, the traditions related to Lord Ram should be incorporated.

He said the tourists visiting Ayodhya want to know about lord Ram and traditions related to him and scenes from Ramayan should be displayed there.

He said special care should be taken about facilities for pilgrims at the proposed gateway facilitation centre.

