Yogi for special campaign for women security from Navratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to launch a special campaign for women security from the first day of Navratri.

Addressing officials of Team 9, a group of bureaucrats that takes direction from the chief minister on a daily basis, Adityanath said that anti-Romeo squads should be activated at every school and college to check eve-teasing.

He said that patrolling should be increased in market places and crowded areas.

The fourth phase of Mission Shakti is being launched from April 10 and the chief minister directed that women constables should be deployed on their beats and proper coordination should be ensured.

He said that the women constables should establish a contact with women in rural areas and keep them informed about various welfare schemes being run by the government for them.

“All facilities must be ensured in the emergency wards and in case, there is shortage of staff, the vacancies should be filled up at the earliest. New ambulances will replace old vehicles that are in a dilapidated condition,” he said.

The chief minister has also asked officials to consult scientists on how to prevent deaths due to lightning strikes.

He has also asked officials to ensure that hand pumps in rural areas are re-bored and in working condition during the summer months.

20220401-125404

RELATED ARTICLES

