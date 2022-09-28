The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to upgrade the security system in the banking sector.

Principal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad said, surveillance systems and data storage would be made more effective to strengthen the security system of banks.

Following a meeting with the bank officials, Prasad said bank officers have been further directed to check the circulation of counterfeit currency and provide better facility of Internet banking to the customers.

“Adequate arrangement of CCTVs should be made mandatory in all the bank branches, currency chests and ATM branches. Security equipment, alarms, sirens and other gadgets installed in banks should be checked regularly. The banks should also make proper arrangements for fire safety,” he said.

Bank officials have been asked to make adequate arrangements for fire prevention in all banks and to compulsorily conduct fire audits regularly.

The government also called for better coordination between the banking sector and the state government, particularly the police.

