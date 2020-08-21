Yogi govt claims drastic decline in crime in UP

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has released comparative figures of various crimes in the first seven months of the current year to substantiate its claim of a ‘drastic’ reduction in crime.

The Home department officials said that the crime rate had drastically gone down since 2017 as the state government had taken strict action against criminals.

According to the figures shared by the state home department, incidents of rape had drastically come down since the formation of the BJP government in the state in March 2017.

The figures stated that as many as 2,582 incidents of rape were reported in the first seven months of 2017 but gradually came down in the past three years.

According to the figures 2,444, 1,692 and 1,216 incidents of rape were reported in the corresponding period of 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The data suggested a similar decline in incidents of dacoity, loot, murder and kidnapping for ransom in the past three years.

The data read that at least 149 dacoity cases were reported in the first seven months of 2017 which declined to 94 in 2018, 68 in 2019 and 38 in 2020 during the same period.

Similarly, 2,434 incidents of loot were reported in the first seven months of 2017 that declined to 1,986 in 2018, 1,379 in 2019 and 792 in 2020.

The home department said that 2,549 murders were reported during the first seven months in 2017 while 2,505 were reported in 2018, 2,204 in 2019 and 2,032 in 2020.

As many as 28 incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported between January and July in 2017 but came down to 15 cases in 2020 during the same period.

The home department said the crime rate had been curbed as the state police acted tough against criminal elements and booked 17,908 people under the Goonda Act, 2,346 people under the Gangster Act and 112 people under the National Security Act (NSA) between January and July this year.

At least 388 people were booked under the NSA since 2017, the officials said.

Official sources said that the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh is at its lowest as compared to previous years and “maintaining law and order in the state remained biggest priority of the state government.”

