The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has invited the family of late singer Lata Mangeshkar for the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in Ayodhya’s Naya Ghat on September 28.

As a special representative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Satyendra Singh served the invitation to Lata’s sister Usha Mangeshkar and her other family members in Mumbai on Saturday.

A giant idol of a ‘Veena’, which is 40-feet-long, 12 metre high and weighs 14 ton, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on September 28 on the occasion of the singer’s 93rd birth anniversary, in the physical presence of Adityanath.

Naya Ghat, the area situated on the banks of the Saryu river, will be a major attraction for tourists after its renaming as Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk and installation of Veena with a budget of Rs 7.9 crore.

Developed by prominent sculptor and Padmashri awardee Ram Sutar, the idol, carved out of a giant rock, has engravings of goddess Sarasvati on it.

