The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will be appointing Udyami Mitras (friends of entrepreneurs) soon for the implementation of Rs 33.52 lakh crore investment proposals received through the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 that was held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

The Udyami Mitras will be appointed by Invest UP under the Mukhya Mantri Udyami Mitra Yojana, and the CEO of the department.

According to the official spokesman, the Udyami Mitras will contact investors, listen to their problems, get them solved and explain to them in detail about the facilities available to them.

As many as 105 Udyami Mitras will be appointed on a one-year contract in the first phase, according to a press release. Seventy of these posts will be for the districts, 10 for the Invest UP office and headquarters and 25 posts for working with various industrial development authorities.

They will be given honorarium and allowances of Rs 70,000 per month each.

The candidates will be able to apply online on the Invest UP website or on the portal developed for the purpose. The Udyami Mitras must have an MBA degree with at least 60 per cent marks and be in the 25-40 year age group. The candidate should be fluent in Hindi and English, and should also know typing in both languages.

Apart from this, preference will be given to the candidates knowing a foreign language. The candidate must have good knowledge of computers and experience in Microsoft Office.

Those applying should have an MBA degree with minimum of one-year experience as management trainee/ analyst/ associate in banking/consulting/market research organisation, or investor friendly related private or public company.

They should also have studied or have work experience in infrastructure and industrial development, defence, aerospace, civil aviation, warehousing and logistics, information technology (IT), information technology enabled services (ITES), data centre, data science, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, machine learning, data governance, startups, handloom and textile.

