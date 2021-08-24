The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will provide financial assistance up to Rs 30,000 to animal owners, who have faced losses in natural calamities like floods.

The state government will also provide Rs 4,100 to craftsmen as a compensation in case of loss of tools.

According to a government spokesman, if any animal dies in a disaster, the government will provide financial assistance to the cattle-owners at the rate of up to Rs 30,000 per animal.

An amount of Rs 3,000 will be given to the animal owner on the death of small milch animals (goat, sheep or pig), Rs 25,000 for non-milk animals (camel, horse, bull) and Rs 16,000 for animals like cows and buffaloes.

Poultry has also been included in this provision. Poultry farmers will be provided assistance of Rs 50 per poultry.

These provisions are not only for floods but also for calamities including cloudbursts, fire, drought, cyclones, unseasonal heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning strike, etc.

If the tools of any artisan are damaged in the disaster, then the government will be giving the financial assistance to buy the tools again. In case of loss of tools, an amount of Rs 4,100 per craftsman will be provided.

