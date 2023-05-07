INDIALIFESTYLE

Yogi govt to help UP students stranded in Manipur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the home department to help students from the state who are currently stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

The chief minister’s direction to the states’s home department came after the students appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to rescue them from Manipur that is caught in an ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

According to government spokesman, Principal Secretary (home department) Sanjay Prasad had spoken to the chief secretary of Manipur and requested him to help students from Uttar Pradesh. He added that the state relief commissioner’s office has also been directed to coordinate with the Manipur government.

At least 52 people have been killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, even as Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all-party meeting on Saturday, and a video conference with security personnel calling for calm and an end to violence.

At least 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now and moved to operating bases/military garrisons, with the help of the Army and Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said the curfew, imposed after the violence broke out, would be partially eased after assessing the law-and-order situation.

A defence spokesperson reportedly said the Army has significantly enhanced aerial surveillance through unmanned aerial vehicles and redeployment of helicopters.

