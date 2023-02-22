BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Yogi govt to present its largest-ever budget

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present its annual budget — largest ever — for 2023-2024 in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the focus is likely to be on infrastructure development, health sector and education.

According to top sources, the budget size is likely to increase by 8-10 per cent and is expected to be around Rs 7 lakh crore. This would be over Rs 50,000 crore more as compared to previous budget size which stood around Rs 6.48 lakh crore, including Rs 33,000 crore raised through supplementary demands.

This will be the largest budget to be tabled by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The budget is likely to give further push to infrastructure development, IT, health and education sectors. It would also have much to cheer about for women, youth and the poor.

With the Global Investors Summit (GIS) receiving investment pledges worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore, the budget would have to focus on developing infrastructure in districts, other than the NCR region, in a bid to get investment proposals in these areas converted to reality on ground.

The budget is also likely to focus on Uttar Pradesh government’s consultant Deloitte’s first report on taking the state to one trillion-dollar economy target.

The current fiscal size of the economy is estimated to be around Rs 20.48 lakh crore.

Going by the current value of rupee against dollar, for making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy, the size of its economy should be nearly more than Rs 80 lakh crore.

20230222-054005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Positive Sentiments: Valuations to attract interest in equities (IANS Equity Outlook)

    Oil prices hold the key to Budget accounting

    Traders declare Bandh as success, claim loss of Rs 1L cr

    Private cryptocurrencies pose risk, prone to frauds, illegal acts: RBI report