INDIA

Yogi govt to probe all properties registered under Waqf

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to undertake a probe of all the properties recorded under Waqf.

The state government has asked district administrations to undertake a survey of such properties and submit the reports within a month.

According to the official spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the investigation of all properties that were registered after ‘flouting the 1995 Waqf Act or under a government order passed in April 1989 which allowed the registration of Usar, Banjar & Bhita lands as Waqf property’.

Shakeel Ahmed, deputy secretary in the Yogi Adityanath government has written a letter to the Minority Welfare Department, Director & Survey Commissioner of Minority Welfare, District Minority Welfare officers, CEO Shia & Sunni Waqf Board and Revenue officials regarding the matter.

It is believed that the government is keen on stopping the illegal possession and transfer of properties related to Waqf.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government started surveying the unaffiliated madrasas and issued instructions to the district magistrates regarding the surveys.

Commenting on the matter, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said that it has no objections to the survey of unaffiliated madrasas by the Uttar Pradesh government.

20220921-085806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unsatisfactory state of affairs: NGT intervenes to protect Kerala’s Ramsar site

    2 arrested in Kanpur with huge quantities of medical equipment

    ‘Have strict zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment’, NLSIU says alumni...

    How a tribal village in Damoh fought for its land and...