The Uttar Pradesh government will be releasing booklets, highlighting its achievements on the Yogi Adityanath government which completes the first year of its second term on March 25.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will release one booklet in Lucknow which will cover work done across the state, but separate booklets are being prepared for each Assembly constituency, highlighting works done there.

Short films of two to three minutes on various subjects like women empowerment, farmers, law and order in the state, industrialization, etc., are also being put together. These will be shown on March 25.

“The films will be shown on display screens and LED screens across the state. Most of these screens are located in large cities, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Agra, Varanasi and Prayagraj. The films will be screened all day.

“The chief minister will hold a press conference in Lucknow, where he will recount the works done by the government in the past six years and especially over the last one year and this will be telecast live across the state and on social media,” said an official in the chief minister’s secretariat.

The booklets will be made available at all gram panchayats, libraries and government offices.

“The book will have two sections, one on achievements of the past six years and the other on achievements of past one year. Works done by each department in all the Assembly constituencies are being put together. It will also focus on BJP’s Sankalp Patra issued before the Assembly elections and how many of those promises have been fulfilled,” the official said.

20230317-084403