INDIA

Yogi inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the late singer’s 93rd birth anniversary.

Paying tributes, Yogi said: “Sanatan Dharma means paying tributes to the one who gave all her life to India’s music and culture. She has sung maximum bhajans in praise of Lord Ram. Her patriotic songs were also unparalleled and are memorable. This tribute has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Chief Minister said that Ayodhya was on its way to becoming one of the most beautiful cities of the world.

“The Ram temple is on its way to completion and people will not have to wait for long for it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to iconic singer, saying the in Ayodhya named after her will be a fitting tribute to her.

“Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar represented the singer’s family at the inauguration ceremony.

Lata Chowk has a 40-foot veena, a musical instrument associated with Goddess Saraswati, weighing 14 tonnes that has been installed in Ayodhya as a tribute to legendary singer.

Ram Sutar, who designed the Veena, also attended the ceremony.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy was also be present at the event to which religious and political leaders had been invited.

Later, a cultural event was organized at the Ram Katha Park and an exhibition based on the life of the singer was also on display.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 this year. She won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

20220928-124604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maninee De: Sexuality is something very personal, and everybody should be...

    Kerala music director Kaithapram Vishwanathan Namboothiri dead

    India’s Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior Squash title in U-15 category

    China employed ‘Debt Trap Diplomacy’ to gain strategic edge over SL:...