Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers to ensure law and order and arrange necessary facilities for devotees in the wake for the upcoming festivals.

“On the occasion of Bakrid, animal sacrifice should be made only at designated places. Special arrangements should be made to ensure cleanliness. Also, the sacrifice of banned animals must not be allowed. Police should deal strictly with the mischievous elements,” he told the officers via video conferencing late Tuesday.

“Religious activities must not obstruct road traffic. There should be no sale and purchase of meat in the open anywhere on the ‘kanwar yatra’ route.

“Besides, facilities and security arrangements for the devotees should be improved along the Kanwar Yatra route,” he added.

He directed concerned officers to hold dialogue with the religious leaders/intellectuals before the festivals.

He said that during Bakrid, the places for sacrifice should be marked in advance. There should be no sacrifice at disputed places. Sacrifice should not be made anywhere other than the designated places.

The officers should ensure that no prohibited animal is sacrificed anywhere. There should be a systematic action plan for the systematic disposal of waste after sacrifice in every district.

For the ‘Kanwar yatras’ , the Chief Minister said that all necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is celebrated with peace and harmony.

He asked officers to deploy divers on the basis of past experiences and install CCTVs on the Kanwar Yatra route.

The places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance, so that the traffic is not obstructed. There should be no display of weapons in religious processions, he said.

The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursday, while the Kanwar Yatras will begin on July 4.

Meanwhile the police spokesman said that as many as 8,000 civil personnel, apart from armed police teams, would be deployed across the state capital, which has been divided into four zones and 18 sectors for the occasion.

Arrangements were in place for namazis at 94 Eidgahs and 1,210 mosques even as 64 hotspots were identified from where issues were reported in the past.

Besides, two drones would be deployed for aerial vigilance in the Old City area.

Lucknow police spokesperson and DCP Central Aparna Rajat Kaushik said as many as six DCPs, 10 additional DCPs, 21 ACPs, 52 inspectors in-charge of police stations, 101 additional inspectors, 922 sub-inspectors, 48 women sub-inspectors, 894 head constables, 3,375 constables and 965 home guards have been deployed to ensure law and order in the state capital.

She said two ASP-rank and five DSP-rank officials, and 400 trainee sub-inspectors have been provided to the Lucknow police for the occasion.

2023062830513