Yogi launches ‘Aarohini’ for girl students

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has launched the ‘Aarohini Initiative Training Programme’ for the safety and security of girls in all 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) in the state.

The campaign is being started to make the daughters of the underprivileged section capable and self-reliant, according to a government press release.

The campaign aims at enabling the girls to raise their voice for their rights.

Training will be provided to full-time teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Schools. The training will start in Lucknow from February 1.

Director General, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand said the aim of the Aarohini programme, which will be implemented in three phases, is gender sensitization. In the first phase teachers will be trained.

After receiving training, two teachers of every Kasturba Gandhi School will educate girl students.

In the third phase, the campaign will be run at community level.

