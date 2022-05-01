INDIA

Yogi launches e-portal for pensioners in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched an e-pension portal to mark Labour Day.

The portal is designed to streamline the disbursement of pension to the state government employees who retire from services.

Taking note of complaints and grievances of the state government employees who superannuate from services, the portal has been set up to track the status of their applications (PPO).

Working on the guidelines provided by the Union government, the state Finance Department has created the portal which will have the option of tracking the status of employees who attain the age of 59.5 years.

A Department officer said: “The pension of government servants was held back for various reasons but now the PPOs will have to be disposed of within a month. In case we do not receive a response, the pension will be disbursed within a month. It will be assumed that the head of the Department has gone through the request. In case an anomaly is pointed out later, the head of the Department will have to justify his/her action.”

