Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel led the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday by performing yoga in the sprawling lawns of the Raj Bhavan here.

A large number of state ministers, bureaucrats and eminent citizens were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that yoga was a perfect solution for a healthy body and mind, adding that this had been proved beyond doubt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government has made special preparations for mass yoga practice at Kashi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Naimish Dham, Chitrakoot, Bithoor, among others.

Meanwhile, Ministers participated in different programmes on the occasion in districts assigned to them.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak led the celebrations in Prayagraj, while his counterpart Keshav Maurya was in Ayodhya.

In addition, a large number of nodal officers will also participate in yoga sessions to be held across the state.

Besides, several schools, private organisations, social groups and NGOs also organised events to mark the occasion.

According to a state government spokesman, nearly 5 crore people joined the celebrations across the state on Tuesday.

20220621-081803