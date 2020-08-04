Yogi lights up his house with diyas ahead of ‘bhumi pujan’

Lucknow, Aug 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg here was fully illuminated on Tuesday, on the eve of the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be held on Wednesday.

Apart from scores of diyas, Rangoli made with flowers added colour to the Chief Minister’s residence.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had asked all Ram devotees to light diyas and illuminate their homes from August 3 to 5 in celebration of the ‘bhumi pujan’.

Ayodhya has already been illuminated in varied colours since Monday.

Besides the Chief Minister, several ministers, legislators and common people also lit diyas on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

–IANS

