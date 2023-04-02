INDIALIFESTYLE

Yogi orders compensation to farmers after crop loss

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered all district magistrates to sanction the release of financial relief from the state disaster relief fund to farmers who incurred crop losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

The chief minister said there should be no delay in paying compensation to farmers and emphasized that guarding farmers’ interests was the government’s top priority.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister also instructed that timely information should be made available to the farmers about weather forecasts.

He said the wheat crop has been damaged due to natural reasons and it should be procured under the minimum support price.

For this, a necessary proposal should be prepared to relax the rules as per the requirement.

Over the last 24 hours, hailstorms were reported in nine districts of the state including Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao, according to details made available from the relief commissioner’s office.

20230402-083005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Edelweiss AMC launches Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund

    Upasana Singh on ‘Masoom’: I didn’t have to use glycerine to...

    BGMI fixes speed glitch, other issues with latest patch

    EC seeks response on plea challenging candidature of AIMIM candidates in...