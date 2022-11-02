INDIA

Yogi orders demotion of ‘corrupt’ police official in UP

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police after he was found guilty of accepting bribes to suppress a rape case.

The officer is now a constable — the post on which he began his career.

According to official sources, DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has been demoted after the government took cognisance of a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Sharma was the DSP when the incident took place in 2021. He was later transferred.

A woman had alleged last year that the owner of Swami Vivekanand Hospital and Inspector Ramveer Yadav had gang-raped her but the police was not acting on her complaint.

She also alleged the police official had accepted a bribe from the accused.

The UP administration suspended the inspector and ordered an FIR against Yadav.

A probe was launched which found Sharma guilty of accepting the bribe. Sharma had been on suspension before being demoted.

