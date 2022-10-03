INDIA

Yogi orders for security audit in all puja pandals

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all puja pandals and religious events should compulsorily carry out fire and security audits.

He has asked the organisers of all such events to follow security norms of electrical arrangements and also fire security.

The move comes after a short-circuit reportedly caused a major fire in a puja pandal in Bhadohi district that left five dead and over 60 injured on Sunday night.

Chief Minister Yogi has directed the district administrations to ensure this by talking to all organisers this festive season.

He also said that an awareness campaign should be carried out in this regard.

In the past five months, checking of all fire and electrical safety measures in public and government buildings has been done.

Weekly audits and mock drills were carried out at places, including banks, schools, coaching institutes, hospitals, nursing homes, malls and multiplexes, industrial establishments, petrol pumps, government buildings, and apartments of over 15 metres height.

“Such audits are normally carried out annually but to avoid a similar incident, especially with high temperatures which could have put a greater stress on electrical connections, it would be in everyone’s best interests to again carry out the review at buildings which get a high daily footfall,” said a senior official.

20221003-141806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two women injured in mysterious blast in J&K’s Kupwara

    ‘Nambardar’ of Gurugram village booked for illegal construction

    Gurugram: Woman jumps to death from flyover

    ED again summons ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh for questioning