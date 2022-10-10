INDIA

Yogi pays tributes to Mulayam in Sefai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary reached Sefai on Monday evening and offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav. They also spoke to family members including SP President Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav reached his native village, Sefai, on Monday evening where it has been kept for people to offer their respects to the departed soul.

A huge gathering was seen in Sefai where people from adjoining villages turned up to pay their tributes to their leader. The cremation of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held in the village at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

