Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, paid tributes to former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on the latters third death anniversary.

The Chief Minister, in a statement termed Vajpayee as an “excellent orator, popular leader and the man who re-established democratic values in politics.” He said that the life of Vajpayee will always be an inspiration for generations to come.

The Chief Minister later garlanded the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee installed in the newly constructed Lok Bhawan.

Later, in the evening a one-cat play “Meri Yatra, Atal Yatra’ will be staged under the aegis of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation.

–IANS

